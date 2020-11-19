GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Marnesha Frandrekiaa Cage, 28, 2900 Browning Road 520 Apt. 3F, malicious mischief (warrant), released on bond.
Cedric Jordan, 38, 1200 Mississippi Ave., contempt of court, released on bond.
Breana Stancil, 21, 602 Cypress Ave., released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Allen Saffold, 51, 300 Sunflower Road Apt. 30, shoplifting, failure to yield to blue lights, no insurance, expired tag, careless driving, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a false alarm at 400 Bell Ave.
Responded to a burned out dryer motor at 500 West Park Ave.
