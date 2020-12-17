The following cases were disposed of in the Oct. 28, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Darnesha Buchanan, 27, 706 Elm St., Unit H, disturbing the peace, $394.25; resisting arrest, $374.25; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), $374.25; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case passed to file; possession of paraphernalia, case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Brandon Conner, 30, 603 Mimosa St., possession of marijuana (first), case passed to file; possession of paraphernalia, case passed to file.
R. Conner, 40, 503 W. Gibbs St., indecent exposure, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; possession of marijuana (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Kenneth Cordell, 36, 1414 Barberry St., Boyle, DUI (first offense), case set for trial April 21; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case set for trial April 21; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case set for trial April 21; leaving the scene of an accident, case set for trial April 21; leaving the scene of an accident, case set for trial April 21; driving with a suspended license, case set for trial April 21; expired license plates, case set for trial April 21; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case set for trial April 21; possession of paraphernalia, case set for trial April 21.
Malcolm Kohn, 20, 206 McLemore St., no driver’s license, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Karris Martin, 40, 102 Canary Cove, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to pay restitution), case dismissed; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed.
Tito Torrey, 41, 418 McCool St., possession of marijuana (first offense), case set for trial April 21; possession of a controlled substance, case set for trial April 21; possession of a controlled substance, case set for trial April 21; no driver’s license, case set for trial April 21.
William James Ward, 34, 203 Virginia St., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case set for trial April 21.
Jacolby Whitehead, 26, 1710 Grenada Blvd., possession of marijuana (first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; improper tag display, $100.
Cameron Williams, 22, 911 Martin Luther King Drive, $394.25, $360 crime lab fee.
Gianni Williams, 19, 105 Elm St., Unit A, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; resisting arrest, found not guilty; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), $644.25; failure to signal, $25; no proof of motor vehicle lability insurance (first), $393; no driver’s license, $343; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, $1,124.25.
Hubert Williams, 27, 1001 Dewey St., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case set for trial April 21; careless driving, case set for trial April 21; possession of a controlled substance, case set for trial April 21; no driver’s license, case set for trial April 21; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case set for trial April 21.
James Woods, 31, 507 Cypress Ave., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with the Police Department; no driver’s license, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with the Police Department; seat-belt violation, $25.
Demone Dallas, 48, 615 N. Troy St., Chicago, Illinois, possession of marijuana (first offense), $444.25; careless driving, case passed to file; no driver’s license, $343.
Daryl Johnson, 58, 209 E. Percy St., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Christopher Smith, 37, 1011 Leflore Ave., simple assault, $644.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
J’von Townsend, 20, 109 Young St., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.