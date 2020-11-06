GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Brendan S. Stamps, 21, 6 Bush Road, Sunflower, auto burglarly, jailed.
Jerrica Marie Monay Jordan, 22, 423 W. Harding St., simple assault (two counts), released on bond.
Beverly Johnson, 47, 213 W. Scott St., petit larceny, contempt of court, released on bond.
Michael B. Hester, 27, 723 Alta Vista, domestic violence, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Robert Wayne Hawkins, 26, address unknown, grand larceny, jailed.
Beverly Johnson, 47, 9601 County Road 54, Itta Bena, simple assault (warrant), released on bond.
Ashley Journey, 33, 9601 County Road 514, simple assault (warrant), released on bond.
