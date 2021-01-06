GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jakierra Johnson, 1900 County Road 245, Lot 42, contempt of court, released on own recognizance.
Jermaine Beasley, 32, 411 W. Market St., stalking (two counts), telephone harassment (two counts), trespassing, released on bond.
Christopher Harris, 27, 411 W. Jeff Davis Ave., contempt of court, released on bond.
Alfredquick Smith, 233, 907 U.S. 82 W., trespassing, released on own recognizance.
Tavarus Keithley, 37, 125 W. Percy St., disorderly conduct, released on own recognizance.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Patrick Glen Swope, 32, 205 Grand Blvd., domestic violence (third offense), jailed.
