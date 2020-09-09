GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Kasi Jackson, 50, 601 Cherokee St., no driver’s license, no insurance, seat-belt violation (two counts), released on bond.
Thomas Johnson, 53, 506 Ave. I, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, seat-belt violation, careless driving, released on bond.
Takeira McIntosh, 25, 322 McCool St., no driver’s license, no insurance, failure to dim lights, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Dameon Trayvon Davis, 28, 2900 Browning Road, Apt. 9F, simple assault warrant, released on bond.
Jeremy Hodges, 49, 1203 Carver St., DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on own recognizance.
Marvin Davis, 43, 408 McCool St., driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Michael Love, 56, 400 County Road 139, Lot 7, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Sequan Steele, 25, 206 Virginia St., no driver’s license, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on own recognizance.
Joe William Barner, 39, 601 McNease St., Apt. 2D, DUI (first), seat-belt violation, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a stove fire at 1110 Leflore Ave.
