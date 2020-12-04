GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Natasha Hammond, 26, 100 McGehee St., no driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, released on own recognizance.
Dwayne Brand, 22, 1613 Alla Court, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Tavarius Brooks, 28, 301 Sunflower Road, Apt. 11, Itta Bena, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Travis Shoddie, 30, 604 Mississippi Ave., speeding, possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Denarius Edwards, 25, 904 Martin Luther King Drive, no insurance, no driver’s license, speeding, disregarding a traffic device, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
George Broadnox, 44, 2900 Browning Road, Apt. 14H, burglary of a dwelling, jailed.
Antonio Henderson, 26, 2900 Browning Road, Apt. 1E, burglary of a dwelling, jailed.
