A 38-year-old Union woman and a 33-year-old Carthage man were being held for investigation Thursday after traveling the wrong way on U.S. 82.
Sheriff Ricky Banks said deputies pulled over a vehicle driving west in an eastbound lane on the highway near Kay Lane around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after his department received a call about the vehicle.
Because of the time of day, there weren’t many motorists on the highway, and therefore there were no crashes or injuries, Banks said.
The driver, Denise Chamblee, was charged with reckless driving, no driver’s license and no insurance. The Carthage man was in the passenger’s seat.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found 15 half-pint bottles of vodka and several bags of tobacco, each weighing a pound.
Banks said the pair were lost and had driven through Carroll County.
Both remained behind bars in the Leflore County Jail Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.