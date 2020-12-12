The following cases were disposed of in the Oct. 14, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Ashley Anderson, 30, 8701 E. McLaurin St., Unit G, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Shannon Barrett, 28, 1005 Cherry St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; exhibiting a weapon, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; disturbing the peace, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; malicious mischief, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; exhibiting a weapon, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20.
Robert Crain Jr., 29, 706 Elm St., Unit B, domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20.
Torrance Garner, 25, 313 Broad St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), action trial rescheduled from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed by Police Department; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Daniel Donchello Munford, 29, 3013 McKennedy Drive, violation of protective orders (adult domestic violence), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; violation of protective orders (adult domestic violence), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; trespassing after notice of non-permission, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; violation of protective orders (adult domestic violence), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Roderick Prayer, 37, 905 Grenada Blvd. Ext., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed by Police Department.
Janeen Armstead, 32, 907 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Unit H, encouraging a minor to shoplift, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20.
Khari Beverly, 29, 220 Ave. G, Unit B, contempt of court (failure to serve days as ordered), case dismissed.
Antonio Burrough, 45, 610 Pine St., simple assault, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Clarence M. Gideon, 36, 204 W. Henry St., no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), $613; no driver’s license (second), $343; disregarding a traffic device, $193.
Jamika Alicionne Glass, 20, 314 Senica Ave., speeding, $118.
Kierra Hampton, 28, 1025 Perry Ave., speeding, $118.
Recarria Harper, 21, 4734 Woodale Ave., Unit C, Memphis, shoplifting (first), $544.25.
Robert Hutchens, 26, 510 Montgomery St., possession of paraphernalia, $644.25.
Mildred Johnson, 62, 205 W. McLaurin St., telephone harassment, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Neaira Stewart, 24, 104 Country Club Drive, contempt of court (failure to pay restitution), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 20.
Taighe Stewart, 27, 104 Country Club Drive, loitering, case passed to file; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Keith Thompson Jr., 26, 900 Henderson St., carrying a concealed weapon, case passed to file.
Gianni Williams, 29, 105 Elm St., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; false identification, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; resisting arrest, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed.
L.C. Williams Jr., 38, 211 Ave. F, disturbing the peace, $644.25.
Troy Wilson Jr., 36, 1301 Roosevelt Ave., Unit 2, simple assault, case dismissed.
The following cases were disposed of in the Oct. 21, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Janeen Armstead, 32, 907 E. Martin Luther King Drive, shoplifting (second), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27.
Tekeria Arterberry, 27, 801 Cypress Ave., Unit 10F, contempt of court (failure to serve days as ordered), $244.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; carrying a concealed weapon, $394.25; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Darian Barcus, 26, 505 W. Henry St., Unit C, simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear); domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Jaylen Brown, 20, 505 Pine St., possession of marijuana (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Kevlin Dodd Jr., 2213 Foraker Ave., DUI (first offense), $816; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case passed to file; driving with a suspended license, case passed to file; careless driving, case passed to file.
Tom Fondren, 66, 202 Vardaman St., contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed.
Marquesha Gillespie, 20, 712 St. Charles Ave., malicious mischief, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Daebrieon Harris, 23, 218 Champagne St., possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; seat-belt violation, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30.
Willie Hill Jr.., 37, 408 W. Market St., malicious mischief, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27.
Austin Hobbs, 28, 1470 E. Ollie Circle, Greenville, shoplifting, $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 21 days suspended, banned from Walmart for one year; shoplifting, $474.25, sentenced to 30 days, 21 days suspended, banned from Walmart for one year; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Eldrian Hogan, 33, 512 E. Washington St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), found guilty, given credit for time served.
Roosevelt Holmes, 56, 715 Given Road, Cruger, possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Kaysi Jackson, 34, 601 Cherokee Road, no driver’s license (second), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27; seat-belt violation, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27; seat-belt violation, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27.
Aiesha Johnson, 37, 201 Washington St., Atlanta, willful trespassing, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; telephone harassment, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Thomas Johnson, 53, 503 Ave. I, driving with a suspended license, $413; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), $493; careless driving, $153; seat-belt violation, $25.
Takiyrah Jones, 20, 606 E. Ave., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Waltez Jones, 27, 404 W. Barton Ave., disturbing the peace (loud music), $444.25; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), $493; no driver’s license (second), $343.
Brandon Lancaster, 30, 1101 Henderson St., possession of a controlled substance, $444.25; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed; shoplifting (second), $474.25; shoplifting (second), $474.25; willful trespassing, $374.25; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; shoplifting (second), $474.25.
Janiyah Lawrence, 21, 701 E. McLaurin St., Unit 10A, simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; trespassing after notice of non-permission, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Kevin Lonergan, 49, 45 Rutland Lane, Boynton Beach, Florida, disturbing the peace, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Tory Lucas, 26, 1324 Virden Ave., petit larceny, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Devonte McGee, 24, 215 W. Scott St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27.
Takeira McIntosh, 25, 322 McCool St., no driver’s license (second), $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; failure to dim lights, $118.
Dennis Outlaw, 26, 101 Boyd
Circle, possession of marijuana (first offense), arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30.
Edward D. Pugh, 42, 614 State St., contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $59.
Don Randle, 35, 620 U.S. 82 (Regency Inn), Room 109, DUI (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Jan. 27.
Roderick Reedy, 28, 700 Elm St., possession of marijuana (second offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Christopher Sanders, 27, 301 W. Jefferson Ave., simple assault, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; exhibiting a weapon, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; telephone harassment, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; resisting arrest, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; failure to signal, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; no driver’s license, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; disregarding a traffic device, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; reckless driving, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30; failure to dim lights, arraignment rescheduled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30.
L. Smith, 38, 505 Taylor Drive, no driver’s license, $463; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; expired license plates, $100.
Tanesha F. Streeter, 33, 108 Lunar Circle, Sidon, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Donald Taylor II, 27, 3113 U.S. 51 S., Duck Hill, shoplifting (second), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; false identifying information, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Jessie Taylor Jr., 33, 620 U.S. 82 W. (Regency Inn), Room 131, shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Cordaryl Terry, 28, 102 George St., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Dec. 30.
Timothy V. Terry, 36, 600 Dewey St., Unit A, trespassing after notice of non-permission, $394.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Thomas Johnson, 53, 503 Ave. I, contempt of court (failure to report), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to complete MASEP), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to pay back fines), case passed to file.
