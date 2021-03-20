GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Bianca Watson, 25, 104 Madison Ave., attempted aggravated assault, released on bond.
Curtis Patton, 57, address not available, DUI (first), no insurance, released on bond.
Idella Scales, 58, 101 Longino St., shoplifting (first offense), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Abdularahman Mohammed Fadhel, 33, 413 W. Harding St., possession of illegal gaming devices (seven counts), released on bond.
Danerious Hodo, 23, 209 Roosevelt St., burglary of a dwelling (warrant), jailed.
