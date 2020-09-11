GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Roosevelt Jenes, 30, 3004 Twin Lakes Blvd., Unit 2D, domestic violence (first), resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Tatanya Ford, 25, 2909 Twin Lakes Blvd., DUI, speeding, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Floyd Walker, 37, 1521 County Road 121, Carrollton, failure to appear in circuit court, released after attorney signed waiver.
Moziah Thompson, 26, 105 Dewey St., failure to appear in circuit court, released after attorney signed waiver.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a mobile home on the 500 block of Avenue F that was engulfed in flames upon arrival; firefighters extinguished fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.