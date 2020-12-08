GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Demetrius Buchanan, 23, 204½ Vardaman St., disorderly conduct, disturbance of peace, public profanity, released on bond.
Fitzgerald Darby, 38, 702 Walthall St., possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Carl Moore, 67, 507 Miller St., possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, released on bond.
Arthur Brown, 31, 607 Mimosa St., ran a stop sign, suspended driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Tammy Little, 42, 2550 Church St., Byhalia, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, released on bond.
Lance Moore, 36, address not available, possession of drug paraphernalia, released on bond.
Jacaraian Starks, 22, address not available, simple assault, released on bond.
