The following cases were disposed of in the Nov. 18, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Colette Austin, 54, 307 Seventh St., trespassing after notice of non-permission, $494.25, sentenced to 30 days, 28 days suspended.
Raven Carr, 26, 105 Miller Road, no driver’s license, $363; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393.
Steven Cason/Shedd, 19, 710 Fifth St., Leland, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17.
Steven Clay, 46, 216 Broad St., resisting arrest, $130; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), found guilty, given credit for time served; false identifying information, found guilty, given credit for time served; trespassing after notice of non-permission, found guilty, given credit for time served.
Jasmine Cooper, 23, 3004 Twin Lakes Blvd., Unit 13A, simple assault, case passed to file.
Zedric Davis, 25, 608 Roosevelt Ave., possession of marijuana (first offense), $494.25.
Danielle Gillespie, 35, 712 St. Charles St., simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), arraignment set Feb. 17; simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), arraignment set Feb. 17; simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), arraignment set Feb. 17; disturbing the peace, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), arraignment set Feb.
17.
Montrellis Hemphill, 39, 1302 Carrollton Ave., Unit B, DUI (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; driving with a suspended license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), arraignment set Feb. 17; seat-belt violation, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), arraignment set Feb. 17.
Emmanuel Hernandez, 58, 623 U.S. 82 W., Unit 206, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $544.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Ricky Hill Jr., 50, 104 Cotton St., receiving stolen property, $544.25, sentenced to 30 days, 25 days suspended.
Jakorian Hodges, 22, 602 Rising Sun Circle, leaving the scene of an accident, $213; no driver’s license, $343; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393.
Trashunda Ivory, 20, 1106 Yazoo St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17.
Vondarius Jones, 21, 803 Weeks Lane, possession of marijuana (first offense), $444.25; possession of a controlled substance, $444.25; possession of marijuana (first offense), $444.25; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Johnnie Kelly, 42, 1707 Grenada Blvd., no driver’s license, $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; expired license plates, $100.
Jaikherrick Lawrence, 23, 700 E. McLaurin St., trespassing after notice of non-permission, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; no driver’s license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; disregarding a traffic device, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17.
John Lewis Jr., 24, 211 Ave. G, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17; cruelty to animals, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17.
Cassandra Logan, 51, 215 E. Percy St., domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $544.25, sentenced to 30 days, 25 days suspended.
Cardeza Peoples, 25, 128 Noel St., simple assault, case set for review Jan. 13; disturbing the peace, case set for review Jan. 13.
Jessie Purnell, 29, 619 Carrollton Ave., Unit F, public drunkenness, bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Ashley Nacole Smith, 28, 213 Ave. G, no driver’s license (second), $363; disregarding a traffic device, $193.
Lakisha Spivey, 36, 720 Walthall St., disturbing the peace, case passed to file; trespassing after notice of non-permission, case passed to file.
Nyliayh Stewart, 22, 1317 Royal Oaks Drive, Memphis, telephone harassment, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment Feb. 17.
Lelson Whitehead, 32, 807 Henderson St., contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Eric Totten, 30, 1303 Roosevelt Ave., Unit E, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
The following cases were disposed of in the Dec. 2, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Cordarius Arterberry, 23, 246 S. Sun Set Drive, Jackson, carrying a concealed weapon, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; exhibiting a weapon, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
McKindra Nicole Boone, 28, 116 Breaking Ridge Drive, Unit 102, Hattiesburg, shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; trespassing after notice of non-permission, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
Alyzza Brown, 23, 521 Ave. H, contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
April Campbell, 45, 33 N. Town Road, Unit A, Jackson, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; resisting arrest, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed.
Tommie Carter Jr., 426 Elm St., public drunkenness, found guilty, given credit for time served.
Dimitri Cobbins, 24, 909 Mississippi Ave., no driver’s license, $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; speeding, case dismissed.
Josilette Davis, 24, 409 Roosevelt Ave., shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Carla Gladness, 33, 147 Ridgeland Road, no proof of motor vehicle liabilty insurance (third or subsequent offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; driving with a suspended license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; expired license plates, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
Torrance Hale, 28, 414 Martin Luther King Drive, Duck Hill, shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
Jonathan Harbison, 29, 308 W. Jefferson, Unit A, possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Collis Hosey, 42, 700 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Unit 1F, DUI (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; driving with a suspended license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; speeding, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
Charleston H. Issac, 40, 1503 Alla Court, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
Charles Jackson, 20, 141 Henderson St., Lexington, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3; public profanity, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
Drekus Lindsey, 23, 803 Second Ave. N., possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment March 3.
