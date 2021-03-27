GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Gregory Phillips, 53, address not available, no seat belt, no driver’s license, no insurance, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Willie Pritchard, 56, 122 Ridgeland Road, DUI (second), no tag, no driver’s license, no seat belt, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
John David Brownlow, 24, 406 Rising Sun Circle, possession of marijuana, released on bond.
