The following cases were disposed of in the Sept. 30, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Rondell Cole, 28, 317 U.S. 82 E., domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), case dismissed, complainant failed to appear.
Clyde Collins, 46, 301 Oak St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Rodrick Crigler, 32, 902 Henry St., Unit B2, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; telephone harassment, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Monquaedron Gray, 34, 125 W. McLaurin St., Unit B, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 6; malicious mischief, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 6.
Daniel Braxton Harrell, 42, 730 Cherokee Lane, Grenada, DUI (first offense), $816, ordered to attend and complete MASEP; careless driving, case passed to file; possession of paraphernalia, case passed to file; disregarding a traffic device, $193.
Lamarcus Washington, 19, 613 Mimosa St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, complainant failed to appear.
Myshelle Berry, 19, 218 Noel St., willful trespassing, found not guilty; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), case passed to file, $50.
Jarvares Martez Brooks, 41, 1005 Cherry St., simple assault, $394.25; simple assault, case dismissed, officer no employed with Police Department.
Laquarius Brown, 30, 202 Western Circle, exhibiting a weapon, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; exhibiting a weapon, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), case dismissed, complainant failed to appear.
Reginald Andrea Burch, 31, 1006 Hilton Ave., Unit 26, no driver’s license, case dismissed; speeding, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; reckless driving, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Shawn Cole, 45, 609 Ave. J, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed.
Patricia Cook, 48, 605 Cypress Ave., contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Toris Jackson Jr., 301 Ave. H, resisting arrest, case dismissed, officer not present for trial; shoplifting (first), case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; shoplifting (first), case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Tasheka Johnson, 30, 1301 Mississippi Ave., Unit 2B, malicious mischief, $394.25, $110.21 in restitution to be awarded to victim, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; malicious mischief, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; malicious mischief, $374..25, $2,873.36 in restitution to be awarded to victim, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; careless driving, $153; no driver’s license (second), $293; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), $493; contempt of court (failure to appear), $324.25.
Jennifer Miller, 40, 406 Winona Road, North Carrollton, speeding, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Ronald Dean Motsinger, 62, 4301 Forest St., disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file; disregarding a traffic device, $193; expired driver’s license, case dismissed.
Jamaal Muhammad, 24, 605 W. Market St., DUI (first offense), case dismissed; disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file.
Angela Riley, 44, 700 McLean St., malicious mischief, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear.
Taighe Stewart, 27, 104 Country Club Drive, contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 6; telephone harassment, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 6; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 6.
Yabrosha Stewart, 36, 801 Cypress Ave., Apt. 3A, reckless driving, judge recused himself, case transferred to Justice Court; improper turn, judge recused himself, case transferred to Justice Court.
Tanesha F. Streeter, 33, 49898 County Road 512, Sidon, simple assault, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Michael Sullivan, 45, 1203 Peggy Lane, telephone harassment, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Tyrone Walker, 40, 211 Martin Luther King Drive, malicious mischief, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Joshua Wallace, 43, 413 McGehee St., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), $344.25.
Deloris Whitehead, 34, 1007 Amanda Drive, Unit 6B, contempt of court (failure to pay restitution), case set for review Jan. 6.
Andre Williams, 36, 1405 Leflore Ave., contempt of court (failure to pay restitution), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Jan. 6.
April Williams, 19, 1609 Elizabeth St., willful trespassing, found not guilty.
