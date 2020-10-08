LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Kristen L. Hunt, 34, 311 Mill Drive, Carrollton, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, jailed.
Marvin Lindell Davis, 43, 408 McCool St., failure to appear (two counts), released on bond.
