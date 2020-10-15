GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Darrel Shelly, 55, 310 N. Stone Ave., reckless driving, telephone harassment, released on own recognizance.
Taighe Stewart, 27, 104 Country Club Drive, disturbing the peace, simple assault, released on bond.
Jimmy Lee Burrough, 36, 115 W. Scott St., domestic violence, jailed.
Tremarius T. Bracy, 44, address not available, seat-belt violation, possession of paraphernalia, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Xavier Mannings, 22, 205 Fitzhugh St., Itta Bena, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, jailed.
