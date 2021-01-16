The following cases were disposed of in the Jan. 6, 2021, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Henry Adams, 63, 1414 Alla Court, depositing in a public place (illegal dumping), removal required, $374.25.
Roberta Brewer, 53, address not available, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Jqualion Brister, 20, 600 County Road 362, Lot 21, Itta Bena, carrying a concealed weapon, $394.25.
Tavarius Brooks, 28, address not available, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, $544.25.
Jaylen Brown, 20, 505 Pine St., possession of marijuana (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Julius Brown, 23, 218 Lincoln St., Itta Bena, driving with a suspended license, $613.
Demetrius Buchanan, 23, 706 Elm St., Unit A, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case passed to file; disturbing the peace, case passed to file; public profanity, case passed to file; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), $494.25.
Fitzgerald Darby, 39, 702 Walthall St., possession of marijuana (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Denarius Edwards, 25, 904 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, no driver’s license, $313; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), $393; disregarding a traffic device, $193; speeding, $153.
Natasha Hammond, 26, 100 McGehee St., no driver’s license (second), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); leaving the scene of an accident, bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Daebrieon Harris, 23, 218 Champagne St., possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; seat-belt violation, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Roosevelt Holmes, 56, 715 Given Road, Cruger, possession of paraphernalia, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Aiesha Johnson, 37, 201 Washington St., Atlanta, willful trespassing, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; telephone harassment, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Takiyrah Jones, 20, 606 East Ave., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Janiyah Lawrence, 22, 701 E. McLaurin St., Unit 10A, simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; trespassing after notice of non-permission, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Kevin Lonergan, 49, 45 Rutland Lane, Boynton Beach, Florida, disturbing the peace, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Dennis Outlaw, 26, 101 Boyd Circle, possession of marijuana (first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Justin Palmer, 26, 210 Crestview Circle, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Roderick Reedy, 28, 700 Elm St., possession of marijuana (second offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Christopher Sanders, 28, 301 W. Jefferson Ave., simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; exhibiting a weapon, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; telephone harassment, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; failure to signal, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; no driver’s license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; disregarding a traffic device, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; reckless driving, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; failure to dim lights, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Louis Sayre, 39, 187 Cedar Road, Cleveland, shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Demarcus Scott, 28, 2600 Thurman Drive, Unit 5B, shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Kenneth Sherrod, 53, 600 Mississippi Ave., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), found guilty, given credit for time served; resisting arrest, found guilty, given credit for time served.
Travis Shoddie, 20, 3017 U.S. 82 E., Unit 9C, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, $544.25; speeding, $153.
J.C. Stewart III, 42, 300 Sunflower Road, Itta Bena, shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Donald Taylor II, 27, 3113 U.S. 51 S., shoplifting (second), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; false identifying information, bench warrant issued (failure to appear); contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Jessie Taylor Jr., 34, 620 U.S. 82 W., Room 131, shoplifting (first), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
Cordaryl Terry, 28, 102 George St., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for arraignment April 14.
