For the first time in more than a decade, Itta Bena residents can now buy fresh produce in their town.
The new Dollar General Market on U.S. 82 is a traditional Dollar General store but with an added grocery section that offers items including fresh fruits, vegetables and meat — something that has been lacking in the city.
In 2009, the city’s Big Star store closed. That closure caught the town’s residents off guard; even then-Mayor Thelma Collins said she was given no advance notice.
Since then, residents have had to travel around 10 miles to Greenwood or farther to buy fruits, vegetables and other ingredients.
Betty Davis, an Itta Bena home care provider who picked up fresh tomatoes on Thursday, said she is happy now that she doesn’t have to make the trek to the next town to get what she needs.
“Before they built on to it, it felt crowded, and now you don’t feel closed in … And I like that they got the fresh produce,” she said. “It feels like a grocery store now, because they got more options.”
In 2010, the U.S. Department of Agriculture classified Itta Bena — which has about 1,800 residents — as a “food desert.” That term refers to an area that demonstrates unbalanced food options, meaning an overabundance of fast-food restaurants, convenience stores and liquor stores rather than healthy, fresh produce and groceries.
Beatrice Williams, who works across the street at Mississippi Valley State University and has lived in the city for over 40 years, also had to drive to Greenwood to get what she needed.
“You have a variety of items, and you can buy meat now,” she said while placing her items in her car. “Before they didn’t have a lot of options.”
The store expanded at the start of the year, and manager Carlos Smith said it has been good for business; sales have been up 180% since January.
“It’s great. Business has been tremendous, and I think is a good look for the city,” he said.
Along with the additional items, the store has spread-out aisles and a machine to check customers’ blood pressure.
Smith, who has been the manager for 2½ years, said that residents have been expressing their gratitude since the expansion.
“Every day, someone will say ‘Man, this is awesome.’ They just come in and tell us how good the store is, how good it looks and how they appreciate it,” he said. “I mean, it’s been something that they’ve been missing for a while.”
Smith said the Dollar General corporate office reached out to the Itta Bena store — which was already a top-selling location in its district — to plan the additions of the new items.
“Dollar General has been very good to us as employees making this transition very, very easy,” he said.
Leflore County District 4 Supervisor Eric Mitchell, whose district includes Itta Bena, was at the store Thursday morning to buy items for his restaurant, Capricorn Internet Café.
“We were short on a couple of things, and it was easy for me to run right down the street, two buildings down, to grab it,” he said.
Mitchell said this is a great addition to the area, bringing in much-needed sales tax revenue while also helping older residents.
“This makes it convenient for them to just be able to go less than two miles to a store to get some, if not all, of the things they would need,” he said.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.