The third annual KIX 92.7 Toy Drive is underway, and those looking to donate to families in need can drop off new, unwrapped gifts at two Greenwood locations.
From now until Dec. 17, donors can leave toys at Bank of Commerce or Mobile Glass on Park Avenue, both sponsors of the drive. These toys will then be given to The Salvation Army to be delivered to children this holiday season.
“I’m looking forward to a big turnout,” said Luther Wade, senior vice president at Bank of Commerce.
Wade said he had received 30 to 40 toys that were under the Christmas tree in the bank, and he hopes that number will grow.
“This kind of event is always important, but especially in this year, with the pandemic, there are even more families in need of these donations,” he said.
Those who want to give but don’t want to leave their vehicles to venture inside can also donate the toys via dropoff. The donors can drive to either location and call the business for someone to come pick up the gift from their vehicles.
