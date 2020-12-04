Greenwood Leflore Hospital says a report that it has no room left to treat critically ill patients, including those suffering from COVID-19, is incorrect.
“We have seen an increase in COVID-19 admissions over the past month, but with our expanded bed capacity we are able to care for the patients. Greenwood Leflore Hospital is not on diversion at this time,” the hospital said in a prepared statement released late Thursday afternoon.
The hospital was responding to a listing on the University of Mississippi Medical Center website saying that Greenwood Leflore and 18 other Mississippi hospitals — as well as Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis and UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama — have reached their limits for providing critical care treatment and new patients going there are being diverted to other medical facilities. Fifteen of the 21 hospitals, including Greenwood Leflore, are having to do the same with medical and surgical patients, according to the alert on the UMMC website.
The list was being circulated Thursday on Facebook by at least two Greenwood physicians.
That information is wrong at least for Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to its statement.
“We continue to accept patients based on availability,” the hospital said. “Patients are assessed in the Emergency Department. Determination is made as to whether we provide one-to-one care in the Emergency Department setting or redistribute appropriate staffing to get critically ill patients and COVID-19 patients into the most appropriate setting.”
There have been rising concerns about the state’s medical system being overtaxed by the current surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. On Wednesday, Mississippi reported nearly 2,500 cases of COVID-19 — the largest one-day number since the outbreak began in March. The state has averaged 1,600 new cases per day for the past week. Hospitalizations for the virus also set a record this week, topping the 1,000 mark for the first time.
The state’s largest hospital, UMMC, announced earlier in the week that it had no space left to treat intensive care patients following an influx of COVID-19 cases.
The Greenwood hospital operates a dedicated intensive care unit, separate from the regular intensive care unit and isolated from the rest of the hospital, to treat patients with COVID-19. The 14-bed unit has reached capacity only once, and that was for a brief period in August. As of Thursday, the hospital was treating 10 patients with the disease, according to Christine Hemphill. Four were on ventilators to help them breathe.
•Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
