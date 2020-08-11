A woman in her 80s has become the 66th person in Leflore County to die from COVID-19.
The patient, whose death was reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, died Friday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. The patient had multiple underlying health problems.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The latest victim was African-American. In Leflore County, 52, or 79%, of the COVID-19 deaths were Black. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Mississippi is back up to the second-highest in the rate of new infections, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, behind Louisiana. The state added 646 cases and 33 deaths Tuesday.
As of Sunday, Leflore County had the 17th highest infection rate in the state out of the 82 counties, according to the Harvard database. For the previous seven days, Leflore County averaged 5.12 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, or about 15 per day. It had only two new cases added Tuesday, however.
Another sign of possible improvement was the restored capacity for treating COVID-19 patients at the Greenwood hospital. Less that a week ago, the hospital had filled up its 14-bed specially created unit. As of Tuesday morning, it was treating just five patients with the respiratory disease, according to Hemphill. None were on ventilators.
