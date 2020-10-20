Two Greenwood nonprofit organizations are collaborating to host a mural-painting event for pre-schoolers and their families on Saturday.
The event, “Pre-school Mural Morning,” will be co-hosted by ArtPlace Mississippi and the Greenwood Community Center. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center’s building at 709 Ave. I. Children ages 3 to 5 and their families are invited to participate.
“It was sort of an organic connection between ArtPlace and the Community Center,” Sybil Levine of the Community Center said.
Both organizations seek to engage with young people. The Community Center already works with middle school students and has begun to look at how to engage with younger children, such as preschoolers, an age group with which ArtPlace is familiar, Levine said. She added that ArtPlace had offered support for the Community Center’s outreach.
Erin Mulligan, the interim executive director of ArtPlace, said that usually ArtPlace would host Saturday morning art club sessions for children ages 1 to 6, but that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited to do this with the Community Center and get our organizations working together,” Mulligan said.
Paints and paint brushes will be provided. Children and their families must wear facial coverings to comply with the city’s mask mandate.
“One thing I like about this mural, it’s already physically distanced,” she said.
Kids and their families will paint on boards that cover windows on the outside of the Community Center’s building.
Levine said she drew outlines that kids and their families will fill in.
Though the Community Center’s interior renovations are still ongoing, the facility has provided a variety of services — such as hot dog meal giveaways Wednesday nights — from the parking lot.
On Saturday, in addition to the mural painting, the center will hold a cookout as well as a yard sale to help raise funds for interior renovations. People are encouraged to wear pink to participate in the “Greenwood Wears Pink in October” campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Those wanting to volunteer for Saturday’s event may contact the center via Facebook by Friday.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
