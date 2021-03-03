The Greenwood City Council will vote March 16 on whether to continue the citywide mask mandate implemented in early July to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that he was lifting most of the state’s mask requirements, effective Wednesday.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams told City Council members on Tuesday that they should study whether to end the citywide mandate to wear a mask or other facial covering at most businesses and in other indoor public spaces.
Those who fail to follow the city’s mandate can be fined.
The mayor said Tuesday that “it’s just time now to let (the mandate) go, especially now since a herd of people have been vaccinated.”
