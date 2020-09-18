Two Greenwood men were fatally shot Thursday night downtown, increasing Leflore County’s homicide count for 2020 to 16.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said authorities received a call reporting shots fired on the 100 block of East Johnson Street around 9:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers came across two 34-year-old men, Larry Montgomery and William McGee Jr., who had been shot and were lying on the ground.
Hammond said Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS. McGee was transferred to Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where he later died.
Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said both men had been shot multiple times.
As of Friday morning, no one had been arrested or charged. The investigation is ongoing, Hammond said.
The deputy chief encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call the Police Department at 453-3311 and ask to speak with an investigator.
Fifteen of the 16 homicides in the county this year so far have involved guns. There were 11 homicides in the county last year, all but one of which were the result of guns.
For more information on the victims, see the Commonwealth’s weekend edition.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
