A 24-year-old Greenwood man has been charged with another count of murder.
Tyrell Stigler, 126 Grenada Lane, was charged with his fifth count of murder Monday. Last week, Greenwood police also charged the suspect with four murders in connection with two separate shooting incidents over the past two months.
The police could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning for more details about Stigler’s latest murder charge, though Police Chief Jody Bradley said by email more information will be released soon.
Last week, police charged Stigler with two counts of murder in connection with the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 24 on the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Drive that killed two people and injured eight others.
Stigler was also charged with two other counts of murder in connection with a September shooting on East Johnson Street that killed two people.
Additionally, in connection with last month’s mass shooting, Stigler was also charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm and trafficking in a controlled substance (ecstasy).
Bond was denied.
Police believe Stigler used the same AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in both the mass shooting last month and the fatal shooting in September since shell casings of that type of firearm were collected at both crime scenes.
The police have since confiscated an AR-15 in Stigler’s possession and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a federal agency, will trace the weapon to determine where it came from, Deputy Chief Marvin Hammond said last week.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
