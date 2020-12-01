GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jaqualion J. Brister, 22, 600 County Road 362, Lot 21, Itta Bena, carrying a concealed weapon, released on bond.
Christian Miller, 23, 9601 County Road 513, Apt. 29, Itta Bena, domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
Stephanie Bell, 29, 905 Mississippi Ave., domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
J.C. Stewart III, 41, 300 Sunflower Road, Itta Bena, shoplifting, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Robert Swims, 37, 3515 Julia St., disturbance of family, released on bond.
Julius Brown, 37, 873 Line St., Grenada, DUI, speeding, no insurance, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Jatorius Daniels, 22, 4303 King Circle, disturbance of a family, released for time served.
Brandon Thompson, 37, 104 Downing Road, shooting into an occupied dwelling (accidentally), released pending further investigation.
Samuel Taylor, 35, 1319 Virden Drive, shooting into an occupied dwelling (accidentally), released pending further investigation.
Donyell Hemphill, 39, 1420 Browning Road, shooting into an occupied dwelling (accidentally), released pending further investigation.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Turned off gas shut-off valve at 608 Ave. J.
Responded to a false alarm at the intersection of Short Ash Alley and Nichols Avenue.
