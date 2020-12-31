Leflore County is ending 2020 with one more COVID-19 death.
The victim becomes the 101st person in the county to die from the coronavirus since its outbreak more than nine months ago.
The death was one of 40 reported Thursday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The person was white, but other details about the victim were not immediately available.
The infection rate in Leflore County, while elevated, has remained fairly stable so far despite the fear that social gatherings during the holidays would cause a further spike.
For the week ending Tuesday, Leflore County averaged 5.27 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That rate is less than the state average of 5.92 and ranks 45th out of Mississippi's 82 counties.
