Dave Freeman was known throughout the community as a man who was always smiling and upbeat.
Gary McDonald, a friend from North Greenwood Baptist Church, where they both attended services and where Mr. Freeman sang in the choir, said he always knew him as a great man of strong faith.
“He was probably as good a friend as you could ever ask for,” McDonald said.
David “Dave” Freeman, the business manager at the Museum of the Mississippi Delta, died Tuesday at a Meridian hospital of complications from COVID-19.
Mr. Freeman, who was in his 80s, worked hard to make sure the museum was a pleasant experience for all who visited. Cheryl Thornhill, his friend and a former executive director at the museum, said he was very dependable.
“I worked with him for 10 years. He was what you could call my right-hand man,” Thornhill said. “He really was the kind of person who would build you up.”
Thornhill said that, along with being one of the best tour guides the museum ever had, Mr. Freeman wanted to see others succeed. “Everyone knew him as a kind and gentle soul,” she said.
Thornhill added that some museum staff “can come and go, but you will never be able to replace Dave Freeman.”
McDonald said Mr. Freeman’s death will be felt deeply throughout the area and represents “a great loss to the community and to the museum.”
A devoted husband, Mr. Freeman and his wife, I.V., were married for over 60 years.
Their unique courtship was featured in “Beyond Chance,” a Lifetime television series about unpredictable occurrences in people’s lives.
While they were both in separate high schools, the two attended a majorette camp at the University of Mississippi and were mistakenly assigned to be roommates. However, they did not actually meet until years later when Mr. Freeman received a letter from a friend describing a female cohort that read, “This is the girl you’re going to marry.”
A few years later, the prediction came true.
After their ceremony, the couple were going through old photos when they realized that not only were they at the same camp so many years ago, but they were also supposed to be roommates due to a mix-up in the rooming roster. The two said this amazing coincidence just proves they were destined to be together.
“He and I.V. were a team,” Thornhill said.
