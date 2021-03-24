Recent numbers from the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District indicated that students were testing better than in years past but still far below the state’s expected baseline.
During a special called meeting of the school board Monday, Dr. Kenneth Pulley, the district’s deputy superintendent, presented data that alarmed some board members. Students were tested in four main subjects to gauge their progress.
Pulley said that starting as soon as Tuesday, extra help and resources were to be brought to those schools with particular educational needs.
He said that even though there is a three-year upward trend, the current proficiency rates are troublesome. “We don’t make any excuses,” he said.
Some schools fall around 10% below the baseline, but others fall as much as 30% below it. A full list of the schools and their percentages was not immediately available.
“This is a crisis situation as far as I’m concerned,” said Magdalene Abraham, the newest member of the school board.
Pulley said the district is not satisfied with the current data and is continuing to work toward better scores. However, he said it is also important to acknowledge that most students gradually improved throughout the year.
Because of COVID-19, most recent data is unavailable, meaning the consolidated district is looking at figures from 2019, which was before the Greenwood and Leflore County districts merged.
Those showed that — with the exception of science — students were at or slightly above the level where they were two years earlier.
“I do appreciate gain, and I see gain, but there is room for much improvement,” said Dr. Kalanya Moore, the board’s secretary.
She asked that documentation of variables that might have led to these scores be presented when the board meets again.
“We give you our word that we are going to do everything that we can to help our teachers provide this instruction for our students,” Pulley said to the board.
Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, said she will provide more information during the board’s work session, which is scheduled for the end of the month, about what the district can do to boost the scores.
“We are all advocates for public schools, and we don’t want to lose any of our students to charter schools, so we want to do whatever it takes to make us have a good face for this community,” said Samantha Milton, board president, ending the 45-minute conversation.
In other business, the school board discussed the possibility of altering bus routes.
Currently, due to the limited number of students attending school because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the buses are picking up students closer to their homes on an individual basis rather than making their regular stops.
Abraham said she was concerned because she had heard of students from Schlater being bused to Greenwood’s East Elementary as opposed to a closer school.
Milton agreed, saying it seems unfair to have children wake up earlier to take the bus and then arrive home late because of the distance required.
Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent, said the board can send a petition to the state on this subject.
The board also went into a closed-door session to discuss the job performance of an employee. Kelvin Pulley, the board’s attorney, said no action was taken.
