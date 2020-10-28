The city of Greenwood once again expressed its opposition to a ballot measure that if passed would legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams and Edward Langton, a board member for the Mississippi State Department of Health, held a press conference in front of the Leflore County Courthouse Tuesday to voice their concerns with Initiative 65. Standing beside McAdams and Langton were city councilmen David Jordan and Charles McCoy, who did not speak.
“The (Mississippi Municipal) League is opposing Initiative 65 because we believe that the legislation of medical marijuana should not occur by constitutional amendment because there would be no oversight by the Legislature. Any changes would be severely limited and would require additional ballot measures,” McAdams said.
“It also — and this is a great reason to be against Initiative 65, in my opinion — deprives cities and towns from receiving the sales tax revenue from the sale of medical marijuana,” she said. “Sales tax is a huge revenue for cities and towns. That’s how we fund all of our infrastructure and support system. Therefore, Initiative 65 would severely limit cities and towns from regulating the location of dispensaries for medical marijuana,” meaning dispensaries could appear anywhere.
Earlier this month, the council adopted a resolution recommended by the Mississippi Municipal League to oppose Initiative 65, listing the same reasons that McAdams cited during the press conference.
When voters are at the polls Tuesday, they’ll see a question asking whether they’re for Initiative 65 or Initiative 65A, which the Legislature added to compete against Initiative 65. Voters also have the option to say they’re against both initiatives.
If a majority of voters don’t support at least one of the two initiatives, both options are dead. If a majority of them do support at least one, the proposal that receives the most votes on the latter question passes.
Initiative 65, if passed, would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana if they have one or more of 22 debilitating medical conditions once they’ve received approval from a doctor that medical marijuana can be administered as a treatment option. The proposal also allows patients to smoke or vape marijuana and use edible marijuana products.
If Initiative 65 were to pass, the Mississippi State Department of Health would regulate the growth and processing of medical marijuana. The estimated $10.6 million in revenue would go back to funding the program. It also lists specific prices and taxes needed for the program.
Medical marijuana identification cards and licenses for treatment centers would be issued beginning by August 2021.
Initiative 65A, if passed, would limit smoking marijuana to terminally ill patients, require that treatment be carried out by physicians, nurses or pharmacists who live in the state and mandate the creation of a patient registry, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Initiative 65A does not specify qualifying conditions or a tax rate, leaving those issues to be resolved by legislators.
Langton argued the whole aim of Initiative 65 is to make money. He said that the initiative masks its language by adding the word “medical” and that “when you get behind the curtain, it’s nothing more than selling marijuana.”
Langton brought up a list of various organizations opposed to Initiative 65, including the Medical Association of Mississippi, the Board of Nursing of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Also opposed are Gov. Tate Reeves, former Gov. Phil Bryant and numerous other organizations.
“We encourage everyone to vote against both amendments,” Langton said. “Because if you do not win that vote, you then need to vote in the second portion of the ballot and vote for 65A. Not 65. It’s ruinous for the state of Mississippi. We’ll all wake up a year later and say, ‘What were we thinking? What have we done?’”
Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
