Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 53F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.