A motion to reconsider the cancellation of fall athletics for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District did not move forward Tuesday after a brief discussion by the school board.
Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey, a board member, said he had received several phone calls from parents and students asking if the board would consider reinstating fall sports, specifically football. The board voted in August to cancel fall athletics and other activities because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bailey then made a motion to reconsider fall sports, specifically football. The motion died due to a lack of a second.
Before the vote, board member Antwoine Williams said he was unsure that there would be enough time for fall sports to be conducted because of the amount of practice days required before students can participate.
He also said he had anticipated winter and spring sports would be on this meeting’s agenda.
“Hopefully we have a special called (meeting) soon to get that worked out,” he said. “We need to let the kids know. I am a firm believer in letting them know what’s going on so they can decide what to do.”
The board’s August vote to follow the recommendation of the superintendent, Dr. Mary Brown, and cancel fall sports was 3-2. Williams and Bailey, both former athletes in the district, voted against the motion.
Another board member, Dr. Kalanya Moore, said she would not be comfortable making the decision to reintroduce fall athletics right now and suggested a special called meeting be scheduled.
No motion was made on this suggestion, and no date was set for a discussion on the winter and spring sports seasons.
Also Tuesday, Shun Pearson, founder of the Mississippi Delta Ceasefire Initiative, spoke to the board about his organization.
Pearson presented different initiatives he has been using with youth in the community to promote positive behavior and viable skills for the future. He focused mainly on the encouragement of academic achievement and addressing the problem of gun violence.
He said he hopes the district will adopt his program for the county’s students.
Board President Samantha Milton and Bailey said they loved the ideas presented by Pearson and encouraged him to make an appointment with the superintendent to discuss it further.
Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section land manager for the district, also addressed the board again on new land that is up for advertising. According to his report, over 1,400 acres of land for agricultural and recreational use will soon be available for public bidding.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
