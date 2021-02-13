A doctor with the state Department of Health is trying to understand Mississippians’ perceptions about getting COVID-19 vaccinations by conducting a statewide Coronavirus Vaccine Hesitancy Survey.
And he’s using help from community partners throughout the state, including those in the Greenwood area, to help distribute the survey.
“The purpose of the survey is to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” said Dr. Victor Sutton, director of the Health Department’s Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity. Sutton also leads the state’s COVID-19 outreach efforts that deal with socioeconomic disparities.
It is believed that the best method to slow the spread of the respiratory disease is through vaccinations, yet Sutton acknowledged that statewide many don’t trust the vaccine and there are issues with access.
The results of the survey will put the Health Department in a better position to deliver key messages in communities about the need to get inoculated and address any myths that may circulate around the vaccine, Sutton said.
The survey features 24 questions asking respondents for demographic information, their thoughts about the vaccine, their willingness to take it and what they feel protects them from COVID-19. It also asks about their trust in doctors.
Since it was first distributed Jan. 1, over 7,000 completed surveys have been collected throughout the state, Sutton said.
The survey will be conducted until the end of the month, and afterward the results will be analyzed. It has been distributed to all of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
“It didn’t exclude anybody, but we did want to get our most vulnerable populations,” Sutton said. “We wanted to get authentic information from the various communities at the local level.”
The Health Department has worked with pastors, community-based organizations and state agencies to help distribute the survey.
The department has worked with Vietnamese partners on the coast as well as with Hispanic partners to get access to special populations, Sutton added.
In the Delta, the department has worked with various institutions, such as Mississippi Valley State University and the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation, to help with the distribution of the survey.
Freddie White-Johnson, the founder and president of the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation, said she and a team of volunteers and community health workers began distributing the survey throughout the Delta’s 18 counties at the first of February after receiving a request from the department.
Some surveys have been conducted over the phone, White-Johnson said, since the Hamer Foundation has a database of people whom the foundation has helped sign up for mammograms or prostate screenings.
However, White-Johnson estimates that about 60% of the surveys she and her team have conducted in the Delta have been done in person, with volunteers knocking on doors.
So far, 1,000 surveys in the Delta have been filled out, White-Johnson said. She credited the survey’s reach in the Delta to her prior work in the region through the Hamer Foundation, which has been aided by a partnership with the Mississippi Network for Cancer Control and Prevention at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Lots of people trust my work, what we do,” White-Johnson said.
Her organization also gave out face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Delta last year.
Verbain Foreman Sr. of Greenwood, a member of Men in Black and Blue Fighting Prostate Cancer and a community health outreach volunteer, has assisted with the survey’s distribution through the foundation.
He said he has helped Delta residents fill out 100 surveys in Carroll, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties.
“A lot of them are saying they don’t want to take the shot,” Foreman said. “They’ll just take their chances and go without the shot.”
He added that he’s encountered people who don’t wear masks and that for them the coronavirus is “just blowing in the wind.”
In the Black community, skepticism about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is thought to be rooted in the federal government’s past history of unethical medical studies directed against people of color.
The best known of these is the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.
From 1932 to 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service, working with the Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University), conducted a study to record the history of syphilis and its natural progression in people.
Six hundred Black men were involved — 399 who had syphilis and 201 who did not.
The men in the study were not aware of their involvement in the study and had not agreed to participate. They also did not receive treatment for their disease, even when penicillin was accepted as a treatment for it beginning in the 1940s.
“I understand there is skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine because of the Tuskegee situation,” White-Johnson said.
However, she emphasized that since the unethical study, institutional review boards have been set up to review and approve biomedical research involving human subjects.
She also noted that unlike the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, which only involved Black men, the COVID-19 vaccine has been administerd to various people of different ages and races.
Larry “Kite” Johnson, White-Johnson’s husband and the director of the Greenwood Community & Recreation Center, also acknowledged the distrust of vaccines within the Black community because of past medical abuse.
“We do have our reservations in the Black community and rightly so,” he said.
One way, at least locally, to get others to take the vaccine is to have local figures get the shot themselves to show how the process goes, similar to how national figures got their inoculations publicized, Johnson said.
Both White-Johnson and her husband have received their shots and are hoping others in the Delta will do so when they have the opportunity.
“It’s very important that people realize it’s important for them to get the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19,” White-Johnson said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.