Leflore County has recorded its 109th death from COVID-19.
The death was one of 45 reported statewide Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The victim was white.
On a per capita basis, Leflore County has the eighth-highest death rate from the virus of the state’s 82 counties.
Leflore County’s infection rate, though, remains below the state average.
For the week ending Wednesday, the county averaged 5.73 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data analyzed by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 44th in the state. Carroll County, with a rate of 5.03, is ranked 58th.
The state average is 6.21.
As of Friday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating nine patients with COVID-19, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. Three were on ventilators to help them breathe.
