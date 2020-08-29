The trees along Grand Boulevard have certainly begun to look pretty in pink.
The large oaks that line the Greenwood street have been donned with bright pink ribbons, but if you want to know what that means, you will have to wait.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said the city, along with Main Street Greenwood, is working on a surprise, and that’s being kept secret under strict lock and key.
McAdams said the answer will be revealed sometime in November. Until then, her lips are sealed.
“It’s a mystery. The city of Greenwood is going to have to play Clue for a little while,” McAdams said, referring to the board game.
Both McAdams and Brantley Snipes, Main Street’s executive director, do want to assure residents, however, that the trees are not being removed. “We want to squash the rumor. The trees are not coming down,” Snipes said.
Snipes said she hopes the mystery will lighten the mood of the city.
“It is just a fun surprise at the end of, let’s say, a tumultuous year.”
Still, the anticipation for whatever is to happen is difficult for some to contain.
“I’m bad at keeping secrets, so this is pretty hard for me,” Snipes laughed.
