An inmate who escaped from the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility over the weekend has been found and taken back to the facility.
Warden Brandon Smith said Carroll County deputies located Tolando Young in a wooded area about three miles east of Vaiden around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Deputies had received a call from someone who had spotted Young.
The 32-year-old inmate escaped from the Vaiden correctional facility around 1:30 p.m. Saturday while outside for recreation, Smith had said.
Young had climbed four fences — three 14-foot-tall fences that had razor wire on top as well as an 8-foot-fence, sustaining injuries in the process.
Young has now been charged with escape and will have to appear in court, Smith said.
Young was originally brought into the correctional facility Friday afternoon by a Mississippi Department of Corrections officer after Young had violated his probation.
His original charge was grand larceny.
