The fall season is here, which means it’s time to pull out the sweaters, grab a pumpkin spice latte and pick up a copy of the newest issue of Leflore Illustrated.
The quarterly magazine is out today and is included in copies of the weekend edition of the Commonwealth delivered to home-delivery subscribers. Additional copies are available at the Commonwealth, the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau and multiple locations around town.
The fall issue’s cover illustrates a favorite fall pastime — football. On the cover is Greenwood native and Pillow Academy graduate Thomas Woody, who has every NFL fan’s dream job. Inside, Woody talks about his career as assistant equipment manager for the Chicago Bears.
The magazine features a profile of Dr. Kimberly Sanford, Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s new chief of staff; Westminster Presbyterian Church’s pastor, Richard Owens, and how the support of the church and community helped him through a cancer diagnosis; and a profile of the late Greenwood artist Lalla Walker Lewis, who found inspiration in her hometown.
The fall issue’s featured house is the newly built residence of Ray and Phyliss Makamson.
The home was built by Phyliss’ son, Heath Hodges, and features scenic views of the Yazoo River and acres of farmland with cotton in bloom.
In Just Ask a Kid, 8-year-old Emma Smith talks about the books she enjoys reading, including the Harry Potter series and nonfiction history books.
The issue’s featured restaurant is the family-owned Westside Grill, which has been serving up tasty burgers and fries among other items since 2007.
Food columnist Lee Ann Flemming offers tips on baking the best-tasting cookies and provides a recipe for Kitchen Sink Cookies.
There are also two features on Carroll County craftsmen — Terry Ashby, a longtime denture maker, and gunsmith Chris Walker, who creates handmade muzzle-loading rifles.
In preparation for the holiday season, the magazine includes a story about the Rev. Dr. Scott Wright, pastor of St. John’s United Methodist Church, and his annual hobby of decorating the outside of his home for Christmas.
There are also multiple event photo pages, and two columns — one by Commonwealth Editor and Publisher Tim Kalich on “the kindness gene,” and for The Back Page, contributor Susan Montgomery asks, “What kind of ancestor do you want to be?”
•Contact Ruthie Robison at 581-7235 or rrobison@gwcommonwealth.com.
