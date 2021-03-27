The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District now has a new fleet of vehicles to assist with its operations.
Through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s division of Rural Development, the district was able to get four new vehicles — three Dodge Chargers and a van — with 75% of the cost for the vehicles covered by the grant.
“That was great. I mean, getting 75% paying for our vehicles is great. And we need the vehicles for safe mobility for our students and staff,” said Anjuan Brown, school security and safety coordinator for the district. “A lot of times, when our kids go off to ballgames, we’ve got to make sure that we have the proper equipment and also to transfer our students and things like that. So it just makes everything better with the mobility of the vehicles.”
Brown said each vehicle cost roughly $20,000 to $24,000, so having to pay only one-fourth of the price helped the district tremendously, especially since he said the old vehicles — 2004 Crown Victorias — were “not dependable.”
“In order to do an effective job, you got to have the proper equipment,” he said.
Douglas Carthledge, lead resource and safety officer for the district, agreed.
“It feels really nice to have them because it’s about time we upgrade and change, getting new vehicles, and I think is a better opportunity for us to learn under the new guidelines for the Mississippi Department of Education for doing the right protocol for doing emergency evacuations and emergency management,” Carthledge said.
On Friday, each school’s resource officer was present to welcome the new vehicles. Brown said he and his team are working hard to prepare for next year, when it is hoped that schools will fully reopen.
For the past year, the district has been mostly using distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, fewer than 500 of the district’s 4,300 students returned for a hybrid learning option, which combines in-person and virtual teaching.
“We are hopefully bringing another one or two officers on, so we can have full capacity, so when the students come back, we’ll be ready,” Brown said. “We also are going on a training given by Mississippi Association of School Resource Officers, and Mississippi Department of Education this summer. My main focus with this department is training, being up to date with laws and being able to serve our school district and also serve our community.”
In other district-related news, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board held a special called meeting Friday but went into a closed-door executive session to discuss the job performance of an employee, which was its only agenda item.
Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey, the board’s vice president, said no action was taken.
