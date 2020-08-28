The wife of a Carroll County man who was slain over the weekend is questioning why her husband’s alleged killer has not been charged.
Roy “Tripp” Maddox III, 30, died Saturday night from several stab wounds following an altercation with a 55-year-old Leflore County man who was dating Maddox’s mother. The altercation occurred in front of Maddox’s home off County Road 301.
Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said the Leflore County man was not charged because the evidence from the investigation pointed in the direction of self-defense. However, Maddox’s wife, Rachael, said, “That man claiming self-defense is just ridiculous.”
Walker told the Carroll County Conservative newspaper that Roy Maddox did not have a weapon but “that he had threatened (the man) with bodily injury and was attempting to do so.”
Walker said the two had also had physical altercations in the past, including one three years ago that resulted in the hospitalization of the Leflore County man.
Walker said that even though he had concluded the homicide was in self-defense, the district attorney’s office would still present evidence from the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation to a grand jury to decide whether there’s probable cause for an indictment. He said an autopsy will be performed on Maddox’s body.
Rachael Maddox said Saturday’s deadly altercation concerned the Leflore County man’s relationship with Roy Maddox’s mother, Candice Goff.
The two had been dating for 14 years until breaking off their relationship earlier this year, according to Rachael Maddox. She said that she and her husband took in his mother, who was distraught over the failed relationship, and allowed her to live with them.
When the Leflore County man began to visit the Maddox household to see the mother again, he was told by the younger couple that he was not welcome on the property.
On the night of the slaying, Rachael Maddox said that neither she nor her husband was at the house when the Leflore County man picked up Goff for a date.
When the older couple returned later that night, Rachael Maddox said her husband approached the man to ask what the man’s intentions with his mother were.
“You have been a father to me for like 14 years, and I do not like being lied to,” Rachael Maddox recalled her husband saying.
During their argument, the Leflore County man took out a razor blade and attacked her husband, Rachael Maddox said. She said he slit her husband’s throat from ear to ear and cut the right side of her husband’s body from his neck to his navel.
She claimed that her husband, although he had come to blows with the man previously, “never laid a hand” on him that night.
Walker told the Conservative that Rachael Maddox’s current version of what happened does not match what she allegedly told deputies soon after the stabbing.
Rachael Maddox told the Commonwealth Thursday, however, that she was traumatized and unfocused when she was interviewed by Carroll County deputies and that she erroneously told them that the Leflore County man “sucker punched” her husband and then the two got into a scuffle.
Rachael Maddox said following the stabbing, she went inside the house to retrieve her handgun, a Smith & Wesson .380, and fired at the Leflore County man’s vehicle in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent him and Goff from leaving.
Also inside the house were the Maddoxes’ three children, ages 5 to 9.
Walker said the older couple stopped when they came across deputies at the intersection of County Roads 41 and 301. Soon afterward, they were joined by a vehicle, driven by Rachael Maddox, which was carrying her bleeding husband in the passenger seat.
Deputies performed life-saving procedures while awaiting an ambulance, but Roy Maddox was later pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles.
Rachael Maddox said she has not been contacted by a law enforcement officer about her husband’s homicide investigation since the night of his death.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
