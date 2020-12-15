After months of waiting, the Greenwood High School boys basketball team will get a championship celebration.
In March, the Bulldogs were crowned Class 4A state champions, earning the school its first state title in basketball.
At a special called meeting Monday of the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District’s board, Clinton Gatewood, the chief of athletics, and Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent, said the players will receive championship rings. The ceremony is tentatively set for the beginning of March 2021.
The team also will participate in a drive-by parade and will be honored with a billboard that will be in place from January through March.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the team’s celebration was cut short. Other than a quick parade earlier this year near Whittington Park, during which viewers had to remain in their vehicles, no other major event was held to honor the Bulldogs.
Throughout the past several months, however, the school board has been receiving donations from unnamed people to help purchase rings for the players. According to Gatewood, the rings cost a total of about $8,000.
“I’m relieved,” Gatewood said after the meeting. “This is something the players worked hard for, and it is something they deserve.”
Fred Ford, the boys basketball coach, said he’s excited about the news, adding, “I’m sure all the kids are really happy about it, too.”
Gatewood said Monday that in many other districts, students or parents have to purchase championship rings, but he didn’t want that to happen to Greenwood High during a pandemic.
