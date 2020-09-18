The Itta Bena resident whose car vaulted into the air when it hit a manhole cover on U.S. 82 last year is now suing the city of Greenwood.
In 2019, Sashia Davis’ car hit a cast-iron manhole cover that weighed about 250 pounds and was sitting vertically in a manhole in the left traffic lane at the intersection of U.S. 82 and Yazoo Avenue.
Witnesses said the front end of Davis’ car, a blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra, jumped 4 or 5 feet off the ground. She avoided hitting any other car.
She was treated for her injuries at Greenwood Leflore Hospital and sent home in a neck brace.
After the incident, the Mississippi Department of Transportation welded the manhole cover shut at the site of the accident.
Now, Davis and her attorney, June Hardwick of Jackson, have filed a lawsuit against the city, MDOT and five unnamed individuals for negligence.
Hardwick said it was “too early in litigation” for her office to provide a substantive comment.
According to the complaint filed in Leflore County Circuit Court in early August, Davis “has suffered physical injuries, medical expenses, loss of income and pain and suffering” in addition to damage to her vehicle.
The complaint, which is one side of a legal argument, goes on to say that the injuries from the incident are “permanent” and Davis may have future medical expenses and lost wages.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams said she could not comment on the lawsuit; Don Brock, the city’s attorney, could not be reached. A response to the lawsuit from the city and the others involved had not been filed Thursday.
nContact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.