Even as Leflore County posted its 70th death from COVID-19, the rate of infection in the county continues to fall.
The latest victim, a man in his 70s, died Thursday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital and had multiple underlying health problems, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. The death was reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The patient was Black.
African Americans recently have been accounting for a rising proportion of the county’s deaths. With the latest fatality, 56, or 80%, of all the people to die in Leflore County from the virus were Black. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans.
Meanwhile, Leflore County has seen its rate of infection fall by more than half in less than a week.
According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, over a seven-day period ending Saturday, the county averaged 2.59 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents. That pace tied with Lincoln and Lafayette counties for 43rd place out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
Just five days earlier, Leflore County had the state’s 13th highest rate at 5.42.
