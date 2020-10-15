A Greenwood woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting her boyfriend.
Latasha Middleton, 32, 604 W. Jefferson Ave., Apt. 10B, was arrested by Greenwood police Monday and charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault Tuesday.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said authorities received a call around 2:20 p.m. Monday reporting shots had been fired at the apartment where Middleton and her 26-year-old boyfriend lived. “They had a domestic dispute, and when neighbors heard the shots being fired, they called the police,” Hammond said.
Middleton allegedly shot at her boyfriend multiple times, though he was only hit once in the right arm, Hammond said.
The victim was transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital and has since been treated and released, Hammond said.
Middleton, who had been held in the Leflore County Jail, was released Tuesday on her own recognizance.
