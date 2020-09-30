Leflore County District 4 Supervisor Eric Mitchell is applying for a grant to add sidewalks and street lights in Itta Bena.
At Monday night’s board meeting, Mitchell informed his fellow supervisors of a competitive grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation through its Local Public Agency Division.
This division oversees planning, design and construction for projects in cities throughout the state.
The application will be reviewed and be either selected or rejected when compared with other submitted proposals.
If the request is selected, Mitchell said, the plan is to incorporate the added infrastructure features from the heart of the town to Mississippi Valley State University.
The board unanimously approved submitting the grant proposal.
The grant would help fund 80% of the cost for the additions, Mitchell said. The county would be responsible for the remaining 20%.
An estimated cost for the project is not available yet.
The grant proposal is due at the end of this month, and Mitchell said he is working diligently to make sure it is submitted on time. “If we get this, it will really add to the beautification of Itta Bena, and it will also add recognition to MVSU,” he said.
