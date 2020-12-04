Only 15% of parents in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District said in questionnaires that they would be willing to send their children to any kind of in-person learning in January.
The district announced in October that it plans to implement a hybrid schedule, which combines both in-person and distance learning, on Jan. 5. Currently, all students are being taught virtually.
Parents with students in the district’s schools had until the end of November to decide whether they wanted their children to continue with all-virtual learning or begin incorporating in-person instruction as well.
There are 4,300 students enrolled in the district. Among survey respondents, 647 said their children would be returning to in-person school in the new year, and 629 said they would continue distance learning.
Parents were notified that if they didn’t respond to the questionnaire, their children would automatically remain in virtual instruction.
To prepare for this possible move back into schools, principals held virtual informational parent meetings in which families could ask school officials questions. Each school conducted two meetings each day from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. The district’s website also had a five-minute instructional video explaining the transition further.
One parent, Belinda Crigler, said she opted to continue her three children’s learning through the virtual classes. Crigler said that she had had the coronavirus earlier this year and her experience helped shape her decision.
“COVID is still happening,” she said. “It is out in the air, and I do not want my children going out around people.”
Crigler has one child each at Davis Elementary, Greenwood Middle and Greenwood High schools.
“There are three different schools and three different kids that I would have to worry about if I sent them back to in-person classes,” she said.
Deana Wilson, who has one child at Leflore County Elementary and another at Leflore County High, agreed: “I just felt more comfortable with them staying at home.”
Wilson said that she believes schools can work to move students back into the buildings safely but that with virus cases rising, it’s not the best move right now.
Still, even for those wishing to return to school, the Jan. 5 return date is still subject to change depending on how the global health situation looks closer to 2021.
“With the COVID-19 numbers still rising, the district has a responsibility to the students, faculty and staff, and community to responsibly decide and do what is best for their safety,” said Dr. Mary Brown, superintendent of the district. “The district, along with our Board of Trustees, will continue monitoring the COVID-19 numbers and make the best and most responsible decision regarding whether to reopen our schools' physical doors.”
