One person has filed to run for the District 1 seat on the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board.
Magdalene Abraham, 63, is running to fill Antwoine Williams’ seat. Williams announced to the board on Tuesday night that he would not be seeking reelection.
Abraham said she wants to “be of service to the school board, the school system and the young people of our community.”
She also said she feels a proper education is the root of solving problems.
“We want each child in our community to have the best shot at a quality public education,” she said, “because I believe that a lack of quality education is the force of many problems we face in the Delta.”
Abraham said she was inspired to run out of a concern that many of the students moving on to college were “ill-prepared.”
Abraham earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary science from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Science degree in natural science from Delta State University.
She was an educator at both the secondary and community college levels and is currently the spiritual director at Locus Benedictus Retreat Center.
Her brother, Sam Abraham, represents District 1 on the Leflore County Board of Supervisors.
District 1 encompasses all of North Greenwood, parts of Washington Avenue and Minter City. The deadline to qualify for the election is Friday.
Anyone wishing to qualify must receive at least 50 signatures on a petition from registered voters who reside in the district.
Abraham said she believes that seeking the position is the right move for her and the community, whether she faces a challenger or not.
“No matter who would be running, I feel like I am supposed to put my hat in the ring,” she said. “And if it’s God’s will, I will be elected.”
No other board seat will be on the ballot. The election will take place Nov. 3, along with the presidential race.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
