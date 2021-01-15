Leflore Legacy Academy, the newest school in Greenwood, returned to a version of in-person classes this week.
Students at the charter school returned on Wednesday after being delayed from the snow and possible ice from earlier this week. This is the first time students were able to go to classes in the building after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the academy to start its inaugural year in a socially distanced format.
In the hybrid schedule, students attend face-to-face classes Monday through Thursday – with Wednesday being an early dismissal day so staff can clean and sanitize the school — and Friday is completely virtual.
Various safety procedures are in place, including sneeze guards, required wearing of face masks, sanitizing stations and social distancing. Water fountains are also not in use; instead teachers provide water bottles to students.
“We feel like it is going absolutely wonderful,” said Dr. Tamala Boyd-Shaw, the executive director of the school. “One of the things I am really excited about, aside from having kids in the building, is just how kids are adapting to the safety protocols we have in place.”
Of the 122 students enrolled in the school, 70 are participating in the hybrid classes, Shaw said. Those who opted not to come for in-person classes are still learning virtually and are able to receive lunch via pick-up.
“We’re trying to be really flexible with the dynamics they have going on,” Shaw said about working with parents and students.
She also added that spots are still open if families decide they want to start in the new learning style.
One parent, Racheal Gore, said she is happy that her sixth grade daughter, Kassidi Marye, is back in the building and learning in a way that suits her.
“She’s enjoying it,” Gore said. “She was kind of struggling with virtual learning, and she is much better with traditional. It is able to help her go at her own pace, and it is better for her to be with her classmates. … I prefer, and she prefers, the hands-on learning.”
Gore added that it was good to see the school staff out and welcoming students back to what has been almost a year of distance learning for most students.
“The first day of school on Wednesday was very welcoming,” she said. “All the teachers were out in the front of the school to greet the students. I really appreciated that.”
Pillow and Carroll Academy have been holding in-person classes, while the public schools of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District have continued doing virtual learning.
GLCSD schools were tentatively set to start a hybrid schedule on Jan. 5, but this decision was canceled. Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, recommended that the board revisit a return to school later this month.
