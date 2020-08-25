With Tropical Storm Laura expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a hurricane Wednesday or Thursday, Leflore County is preparing for the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain spun off from the storm.
Fred Randle, director of the Greenwood-Leflore Emergency Management Agency, said his office was getting sandbags to give to residents to prevent homes from being flooded.
Originally, there was fear that the Gulf Coast would be hit by two consecutive hurricanes this week from approaching tropical storms, Marco and Laura. However, Tropical Storm Marco weakened.
Though the Gulf Coast may still face gusts of wind and heavy rainfall from Marco, Leflore County won’t deal with any of its effects, according to the Jackson Bureau of the National Weather Service.
Tropical Storm Laura, which is projected to reach the northwestern Gulf Coast between late Wednesday and early Thursday, is expected to bring strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall throughout the Delta.
The National Weather Service reported Monday afternoon that most of Leflore County, including Greenwood, has been flagged for a limited threat of strong winds, expected to occur from Wednesday night through Thursday.
Winds could reach 20-25 mph with gusts of up to 30-39 mph, which could cause weak trees and tree limbs to break and fall.
Andy Braswell, Mississippi State University’s extension agent for Leflore County, said strong winds could pose a problem for farmers.
“I know there’s a lot of corn right at harvest,” he said. “We don’t need a whole lot of wind to damage it. It’s in the critical stage where it could blow over if we have heavy enough winds.”
Rain isn’t expected to pose much of a problem, he said.
“We’re pretty dry through this area right now. Rain probably wouldn’t hurt us as bad as the wind would,” he said.
Ultimately, though, “you’re at the mercy of the weather,” Braswell said. “Nothing we can do about it; just wait and see.”
Though other counties throughout the Delta have been flagged for either an elevated or sustained threat from flash flooding created by heavy rainfall that Laura is expected to bring, only a sliver of Leflore County has been flagged for possible flash flooding.
About 1 to 3 inches of rainfall from Laura can be expected along Leflore County’s western edge, the National Weather Service said Monday afternoon.
Randle said the level of the Yazoo River is being monitored. As of Monday evening, the river was at 13.4 feet; the flood stage for the river doesn’t begin until 35 feet, meaning it can take on a lot of water before flooding even begins to happen, Randle said.
Go to weather.gov/jan for up-to-date information about Tropical Storm Laura.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
