Surely it’s a typo.
If not, Leflore County’s cases of COVID-19 have just soared.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported that the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus jumped by 148, or 15%, in one day in the county. The new cumulative total since the outbreak began in March was posted as 1,150.
Hours later, the Commonwealth’s inquiry to the Department of Health asking the agency to double-check the number still had not been answered.
If the figures are true, Leflore County would have accounted for 11% of the 1,348 new cases recorded statewide on what Gov. Tate Reeves described as a “bad” day. Mississippi had averaged 484 new cases daily from Sunday through Tuesday.
It would also be a dramatic reversal of the progress Leflore County had been showing in reducing its rate of infection. An increase of 148 cases would be more than twelvefold higher than what the county had averaged for the previous 32 days.
On a good note, there were no additional deaths reported Wednesday for the county, where the number stands at 70.
