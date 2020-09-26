Hodge ready for diabetes benefit swim

Zane Hodge, 64, stands among dozens of weights and exercise equipment in what he calls “the best backyard gym in the world.”
He is preparing for a 13-mile swim in Lake Chicot, Arkansas, this weekend that benefits the fight against Type 2 diabetes.
This year’s swim, which will be on Saturday from Lake Chicot State Park to downtown Lake Village, marks the ninth time Hodge has made the swim to help raise funds and awareness for the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.
The nonprofit health organization, which he calls “the greatest charity that nobody has ever heard of,” works to prevent and treat both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as the complications that come along with them.
“I do this mainly to raise awareness,” he said. “We lead the world, here in the Delta, for Type 2 diabetes.”
Hodge estimates that he has raised approximately $24,000 for the charity over the last nine years, and he hopes to raise even more in the future.
Although he has never had the illness himself, Hodge said he has seen the pain and suffering it causes firsthand and wants to do what he can to help eliminate it.
“A lot of my family has had or does have it,” he said.
Hodge said his mother died from the disease and other major health issues in 2017. Having lived in Greenwood his whole life, he also has seen its impact on many other people.
“I’ve seen it slowly take over the years and become more present in my life,” he said. “I’ve lived through it and have seen what it does to people if they do not take it seriously.”
Although Hodge does the swim every year, this year poses new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only did he have to push the race back from its usual late spring date, but he also has not been able to train as much as he would have liked. An English instructor at Mississippi Delta Community College, Hodge said he is working twice as much, dealing with new required health and safety procedures.
Still, when he finds time, his normal exercise routine for the week consists of a total of 25 miles running, 12.5 miles swimming and several weightlifting sessions.
He hopes to be a good example for others his age.
“I want to be a sort of model for older people,” he said. “Like, look, I’m 64 and I’m still doing stuff.”
Those wishing to donate or learn more about the cause may visit Hodge’s Facebook page at facebook.com/zane.hodge.5.
