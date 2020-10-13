Leflore County Supervisor Anjuan Brown reiterated his concerns Monday about the area’s CrimeStoppers tip line.
Brown, who is also the school security and safety coordinator for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, has spoken to other officials recently about safety initiatives to try to address violence in the community.
So far this year, there have been 19 reported homicides in Greenwood or other parts of Leflore County; 18 of the deaths have been firearm-related.
Brown said during Monday’s meeting of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors that the CrimeStoppers tip line, which citizens may call to leave anonymous tips about crime, has been ineffective. He proposed that county and city officials work together to create a strong, successful tip line.
The District 3 supervisor said that would ease the concerns of people who are hesitant to report information. “People are actually fearful of actually talking to police,” he said.
Brown spoke to the Greenwood City Council last week about the tip line being inoperable.
At that meeting, Greenwood Police Chief Jody Bradley said calls from the area have been directed to Tennessee. Bradley said a detective was working with a CrimeStoppers board member on the problem.
District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham made a motion on Monday to have Brown talk with city officials again and come back to the board with more information.
Brown said he would contact Bradley, Sheriff Ricky Banks and the City Council to move forward with this plan.
The motion was passed unanimously.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
